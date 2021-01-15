Businessman granted Le100m bail for defrauding Nassar Ayoub

January 15, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

One Ali Bittar, a businessman was on Thursday, 14th January, 2021, granted bail by Magistrate Sahr Kekura at the Freetown Magistrate Court No.4 for allegedly defrauding Nassar Ayoub the sum of 4000 United States Dollars.

However, defense counsel, S.P Sesay, applied for bail on behalf of the defendant, noting that the defendant is a Sierra Leonean who resides within the jurisdiction and has an established business, adding that, his client has reliable and credible sureties that would enter into his recognisance.

He furthered stated that if bail is granted to his client, he would not jump bail and he is not a flight risk.

He added that the affidavit given to him by the counsel for the defendant was defective because there was no date, no signature and no stamp.

The defense counsel backed his application by citing Section 79(3) of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA) of 1965.

Counsel for the defendant, H.D Timbo objected to bail, but Magistrate Kekura upheld the application of the defense counsel.

Before granting bail to the defendant he requested for identification to show that he is a Sierra Leonean and the defendant produces his Voter ID card.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Kekure granted bail to the defendant in the sum of Le100 million Leones, two sureties who must be residents in Freetown.

He further ordered that one of the sureties must be gainfully employed in an institution and the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

The defendant, Ali Bittar, has made his first appearance before Magistrate Kekura on three counts of obtaining credit by false pretences, obtaining money by false pretences and fraudulent conversion contrary to Section 20(1) (iv) (a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the indictment, the defendant sometimes in 2018 at No.3 Frazer Driver, Off King Street in Freetown, obtained on credit under false pretences in the sum of $4000 equivalent to Le 42, 800,000 from the complainant.

The indictment further alleged that, the defendant on the same date and place, with intent to defraud, obtained the same amount from the complainant by falsely pretending that he would pay back the complainant, knowing same to be false.

On count three, the defendant fraudulently converted to his own use and benefits the same amount that was entrusted to him by the complainant for the purpose of credit.

After the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday 21st January, 2021 for the first witness to testify.