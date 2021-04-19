“Bring back old party stalwarts to APC”

-Urges Hon. I.B Kargbo

April 19, 2021

By Jariatu S. Jusu

One of the oldest member and deputy opposition leader in Parliament of the main opposition All People’s Congress (APC), Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo, has called on other party members to bring back old party members that have political experience for the party to bounce back to power.

“I will suggest that instead of just looking at what we have been doing for the past two or three years; let us now begin to bend backwards and bring back the experienced people of the party in the likes of Dr. Abdulai Conteh who was part of those that wrote the national Constitution, once a Foreign Minister and vice President for a long period and yet these people were just allowed to lie about without any reason,” he said.

He said the founders of the party in the likes of G. F. Shears and others, who have lot of political experience, should be brought on-board and be utilized.

He said if the party is encountering constant difficulties, they should begin to ask themselves the question as to what they can do now to address the issue.

“We are not doing well really as we think that we are going to win elections come 2023.”

He urged that they must put mechanisms in place to make sure that they win elections.

“If the APC is in constant crisis, going and coming out of court without putting a permanent state of peace, then we may not be able to win the next elections. I think most of us have done very well so far by taking part in the process, some of us volunteered back to go to parliament to provide mentorship to most of our young politicians but now the problem is one case is in the court and another is out of court whilst another is going to court and we are unable to perform the duties of a political party,” he said.

He said they are supposed to behave as a strong opposition to the ruling SLPP, but that they cannot perform that function if they are persistently in court and unable to perform their duties as an opposition political party.

“So, now we have said that some of us have been very selfish in handling APC matters, now let us open up and bring back our own people who brought us into this political party in the first place and who addressed the issues of this party and made the party came back to power in 2007,” he reiterated.