Big split in the SLP

…Human Resource Manager Suspended

December 10, 2019

By Mohamed Massaquoi

Impeccable sources within the Sierra Leone Police (SLP) have revealed that there was a serious confrontation between the Inspector General of Police, Richard Moigbe and the Human Resource Manager, Thomas T. Lahai.

Our sources revealed that the two personalities nearly went into physical fight thus leading to the suspension of Lahai by the IGP.

Frantic efforts to reach IGP Moigbe to clarify the incident proved futile, but the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Samuel S. Conteh, confirmed to this medium that indeed the human resource manager has been suspended, but could not elaborate on the circumstances leading to his suspension.

“I cannot give further information about the action of the IGP against the human resource manager,” he said in a telephone interview.

Meanwhile, our source further disclosed that the swift suspension of Thomas M. Lahai came as a result of an official correspondent he had sent to the IGP concerning his retirement, which was leaked to the social media.

It was revealed that the letter signed by the human resources manager reminded the IGP of his retirement age, thus pointing at relevant Sections of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust NASSIT Act of 2001 that explicitly speaks about the retirement age of government officials.