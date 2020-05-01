Beyond Borders Hits Newsstands

At a time when some business establishments are closing their doors to customers, Beyond Borders Newspaper will hit the newsstands today.

Managing Editor, Sulaiman Momodu, has told Concord Times that the newspaper is beginning operations at a very difficult time.

“We know these are tough times, so we are beginning operations to give hope, inspire and assure people that are struggling that all is not lost, as well as help in dispelling so much misinformation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

With its motto: “Serving humanity with integrity and integrity”, Momodu says the media is part of governance and that journalists are the watchdogs of the society. “The first place where we lose the battle is the quality of the media.”

Responding to why the newspaper is named Beyond Borders, the Managing Editor said the newspaper goes beyond the borders of nations, race, tribe, region, religion, social status etc.

“If we truly believe in God and that He created us in His image, we do not see borders; we do not see race or tribe. We will treat people with love and respect.” He expressed gratitude to all media practitioners for their support and collaboration over the past weeks.

“We urge members of the public to read Beyond Borders always. We are starting operations to serve the people; we are starting operations to serve humanity with integrity,” he said.