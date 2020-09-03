Bench warrant for three

September 3, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie has issued a bench warrant for three accused persons, Sulaiman Sesay, Ibrahim Bangura, and Sheku N’Jai, for dodging court proceedings.

The accused persons are before the court on two count charges of conspiracy to commit a crime contrary to law and larceny contrary to Section 14 of the Larceny Act, 1961.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 8998 Kadie Taylor, alleges that the accused persons on Sunday 28 June, 2020, at James Drive, Hill Station in Freetown, conspired with other unknown persons to commit a crime and did steal from Musa Sesay,a pupil attending the Divine Mission Academy, one Blu Vivo 5 mini mobile phone valued three hundred United State Dollars equivalent to the current exchange rate of three million Leones.

All accused persons are on the run as police at court No.1 are searching for them since they were granted bail.

The matter has been adjourned to the 9th of September, 2020, for further hearing.