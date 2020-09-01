Bench warrant for Joe Abass Bangura

September 22, 2020

BY Yusufu S. Bangura

Magistrate Hannah Bonnie who presided over the National Social Security Insurance Trust (NASSIT) Court on Siaka Stevens Street in Freetown, has on Saturday 19th September, issued bench warrant of arrest for the Chief Executive Officer, Call to Business Printing and Publishing Limited, Joe Abass Bangura and his financial secretary for failing to pay National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) contributions for his workers.

The bench warrant came about when the lawyer representing NASSIT, Farakhan Sesay told the court that the defendant, Joe Abass Bangura and his financial secretary, were served to come to court, but failed to do so hence the court must take decision based on law.

He also said the employer/owner of Call to Business, Joe Abass Bangura, failed to pay contributions for his workers amounting to over fifty million Leones.

Upon that statement from Lawyer Sesay, Magistrate Bonnie issued bench warrant for the arrest of the defendant, Joe Abass Bangura.

The particulars of offense states that, the defendant, Joe Abass Bangura on diverse dates between February, 2019 and January, 2020, in Freetown, did fail to pay social security contributions for his workers as mandated by Law.

In the same NASSIT Court, Dunnet Preparatory School and owner of the school, Marion Graham was also before Magistrate Bonnie for twenty eight million Leones she owe as contributions for her workers.

But Magistrate Hannah Bonnie ordered the representative of the school, one Mr. Ernest Williams to pay four million Leones yesterday, Monday 21th September, 2020, and ten million Leones on the 15th October, 2020, to NASSIT.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Bonnie adjourned the matter to Saturday 26th September, 2020.