Babadie Kamara assures timber chairman of his unwavering support

March 16, 2020

By Frederick V. Kanneh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lead Way Trading Company, which serves as the sole agent for timber export in Sierra Leone, Babadie Kamara, has on March 10th, in a letter directed to the Founder and National Coordinator of Timber Association in Sierra Leone, Alhajie Alpha Kallon, congratulated and assured of his fullest support to the newly appointed chairman of the association.

Making reference to a letter dated 20th February 2020, which informed the company of the appointment of Alhaji Bah as the new chairman of the association, following the resignation of the former chairman, Abass Janneh, the letter stated that Lead Way Trading Company was in the fullest support and readiness to work with the association in the timber trade.

“We are committed to ensuring maximum cooperation with your association in all operations and we look forward to receiving your fullest cooperation in equal measure. Once again, be rest assured of our unwavering support and cooperation at all material times in the trade,” the letter reiterated.

The letter ended by congratulating Alhajie Bah oh his assumption of the office of Chairman of an association regarded as very important in development and growth of Sierra Leone.