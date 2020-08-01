As Prison Watch donates bed nets…

August 25, 2020

By Mohamed Konneh

Commanding Officer receiving donated bed nets

It was singing and dancing at the Freetown Female Correctional Centre as Prison Watch Sierra Leone enters the premises to donate long lasting treated bed nets. With support from the Malaria Control Program of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, Prison Watch Sierra Leone was at the Female Correctional Centre in Freetown to donate one hundred long lasting treated bed nets to inmates.

The donation was done on Monday 24th August 2020 and was witnesses by correctional officers, the Military attached to the center and the media.

Making the donation, Prison Watch Sierra Leone Programme Manager, Ahmed Salieu Jalloh, expresses happiness for making the donation noting that the bed nets are coming as a result of request from the inmates.

He said Malaria is a dangerous disease and that it is cause by the female anopheles mosquitoes.

“The bed nets will now protect inmates from contracting malaria while noting that the hundred bed nets is for the female inmates across the country. We know this is small but we believe it serve a good number of the inmates in various centers across the country.

He advised the inmates to make very god used of the bed nets noting that the nets serves as protection for mosquito bites.

Receiving the donation, the Commanding Officer, Sierra Leone Correctional service, Mrs. Irene Sesay thanked Prison Watch for the donation adding that the organization is always at their call as and when they need arise.

“Mosquitoes will no longer bite the inmates and we hope and pray that the partnership with Prison Watch Continues. Prison watch is always in our midst and they continue to give a helping hand to the center.

This donation will go a long way helping our inmates from falling sick with malaria she said.

The Military Representative attached to the correctional service, Colonel Sahr David Ngaoja in his statement expresses happiness about the donation while thanking the management of Prison Watch Sierra Leone to continue the god work.

He also thanked the management in-charge of the Female center noting that the center remains cleans and tidy and that inmates are always happy.

“This place is always clean and the inmates are always cheerful. I am extremely happy that female inmates are prayerful and they always welcome visitors with gospels songs and songs of inspiration. This shows that inmates are undergoing reforms, he said.”

He encourages the management at the center to continue the god work and to also maintain the cleanliness within.

Colonel Ngaoja called on Prison Watch to continue the partnership and the good in support the Sierra Leone Correctional Service.

“Your partnership and support has always come handy and this means a lot to the agency. You might not know what these support are doing but let me tell you that the little support you continue to give is the reason why sanity is maintain in most of our centers, he said.”

Giving the vote of thanks inmate Fatou Thoronka (Not her real name) thanked Prison Watch for the donation noting that the organization has always come to their aid whenever they make request.

“We are happy because you always listen to our cry. Your support over the years gives us hope and we know that you care for us. We will continue to pray for you so that you will continue to progress and do more for us, she said.”

Prison Watch Sierra Leone continues to support the Sierra Leone Correctional Center, aiding the service with training, food and non-food items. Prison Watch recently supported the service with COVID-19 training for senior officers while providing preventive materials for the service.

This latest support of mosquito nets was made available by the Malaria Control Programme at the Ministry of Health and Sanitation that was facilitated by Prison Watch.