As heavy storm destroys eleven villages in Pujehun…

Paramount Chief cries for help

June 9, 2020

By Mohamed Sesay

Dejected residents in one of the villages looking at their houses in dismay

Paramount Chief of Sorogbema Chiefdom in the Pujehun District, PC. Mustapha Jengeh Massaquoi (III) has expressed grief after a heavy storm destroyed houses and other property in about eleven villages in the chiefdom.

A heavy storm with a torrential rain at around 1:00 am,on June 6th, rendered residents in about eleven (11) villages homeless in the Sorogbema Chiefdom.

The violent storm destroyed public structures, plantations and dwelling houses within the chiefdom.

According to the paramount chief, feeder roads within the chiefdom have been barricaded by fallen giant trees.

He made a passionate appeal to the government, Non-governmental organizations and indigenes of the chiefdom to come to the aid of people affected by the storm.

He further appealed that zinc be provided so that people could reconstruct houses destroyed by the storm in the eleven affected villages.

He said the current situation within his chiefdom is as pathetic as the condition of displaced people, thus urging timely intervention.

“I am humbly appealing to the government, Non-governmental organizations and indigenes, who have the humanitarian feeling to come to the aid of my people and provide them with food, medicine and clothing,’’ he appealed.

Meanwhile ,eyewitness report told Concord Times that seventy-one (71) houses and five school buildings were destroyed, and that roof of permanent structures were blown off with walls broken due to fallen trees.

The ugly incident took place in Jengema, Tindor, Juring, Sulima and Fairo villages.