As coronavirus sandwiched Sierra Leone…

Parliament summons key stakeholders

March 18, 2020

By Jariatu S. Bangura

In order to prevent the country form recording a case of the coronavirus, Members of Parliament have summoned key stakeholders to a special session in Parliament on Thursday to discuss the way forward to address the pandemic.

Liberia and Guinea that neighbored Serra Leone, have already recorded cases of Coronavirus.

However, the Ministries of Finance, Health, Internal Affairs, Local Government and Education, and Office of National Security, Bank Governor and Chief Medical Officer are among those that have been summoned.

According to the Leader of the National Grand Coalition, Hon. Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, the country has been more proactive in finding preventive ways to avoid the entering of the pandemic in Sierra Leone.

He said the country should know what has been done or the preventive measures that have been put in place just in case a suspected case is reported.

He said the Bank Governor should be called upon as Nigeria Central Bank did sent a notice on the effect the virus has on the economy.

Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Abass Bundu, said there is need for the country to be proactive and not to wait until there is a reported case. “When Ebola surface in our country, it was localize to Africa and it was easy to seek help from outsiders, but this time the virus is from those that we used to seek help from. They are now under attack and they are not eligible to come to our aid if this sickness surfaces here,” he said.

He said other African countries that were yet to recorded cases have put safety measure in place especially Rwanda and Ghana, hence the country should follow suit of what they did to avoid any case.

He stated that even though the country have not yet recorded a case, but it is wise that mechanism are put in place and exclusive consideration on the preparedness of the country must be look into.

Leader of the opposition APC, Hon. Chernoh R.M Bah, said there is need for MPs to critically look at Section 29 of the 1991 Constitution which gives a guide as to what should be done.

He said people should not hide under the said section as they owe their duties to protect the country and comply with that section instead of been too religious.