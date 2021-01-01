As Ambassador Badara Kamara presents credentials…

Pakistan President calls for enhanced cooperation

January 28, 2021

By Elizabeth Campbell-Information Attaché-Sierra Leone embassy Iran

In January 2021, H.E Ambassador Allie Badara Kamara, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to Iran and designate to Pakistan and other Asian countries, presented his credentials to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi.

Presenting his credentials to the President of Pakistan, Ambassador Alie Badara Kamara conveyed kind felicitation from the President and the People of Sierra Leone to the Government and People of Pakistan.

He articulated President Bio’s vision, especially that of fighting corruption which was why he had to set up the Commissions of Inquiry to investigate past government officials.

Ambassador Badara Kamara stressed President Bio’s determination to fight corruption so as to be able to make the country investment friendly, and adhering to best practice.

He further informed the President of Pakistan about President Bio’s flagship project – the Free Quality Education that has benefited over two million pupils in just two years.

H.E Badara Kamara lured the President and people of Pakistan that Sierra Leone under President Bio is now ready for investment.

On the bilateral front, H.E. Badara Kamara mentioned the good bilateral relation between Pakistan and Sierra Leone, spanning over 40 years, and that Sierra Leone has benefited immensely from Pakistan.

He expressed gratitude for the role Pakistani’s Army played during the eleven years’ civil war in Sierra Leone. He said president Bio is always ready to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Receiving his Credentials, the president of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi,called for continued and enhanced trade, investments, defence and cultural cooperation with Sierra Leone for the benefit of the two countries.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan is home to some of the world’s most reserved Buddhist sites, and expressed hope that tourists from friendly countries would visit Pakistan. The President of Pakistan congratulated H.E Ambassador Alie Badara Kamara for his new appointment, and expressed hope that they will play their role in promoting commercial and cultural relation between the two countries.

In the same engagement, H.E. Badara Kamara was joined by his counterparts who are resident Ambassadors from South Korea, Nepal, Belarus and Ambassador designate of Ireland, Kosovo and Mali.

Ambassador Kamara also made courtesy call on the Foreign Secretary in Pakistan and held fruitful discussion to strengthen the bilateral cooperation. Ambassador Badara Kamara implored both countries to have military cooperation that will create training opportunities and ideas on how to strengthen their military.

H.E. Badara Kamara also held meeting with businessmen in his hotel assuring them of security and conducive environment for investment, has they have expressed interest to come to Sierra Leone.