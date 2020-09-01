APC to reject White Paper on COI

September 24, 2020

By Freddie Hayward

The report from three Commissions of Inquiry into corruption and governance under the All People’s Congress’ administration will be published today alongside the government’s white paper which will outline its response.

The commissions’ report details widespread corruption under the APC government and indicts 84 former officials including twenty ministers that served in former-President Ernest Bai Koroma’s government.

The white paper will clarify the government’s course of action and whether it will adopt the recommendations. Information Minister Mohamed Swaray has definitively stated that no APC member will be banned from holding public office as a consequence of the report in order to leave the decision up to the public. However, he said that those found guilty of misappropriating funds will be compelled to pay back public money.

Speaking to the Concord Times,Sidie Tunis, spokesperson for the APC, claimed that the commissions were founded on an illegal basis because its rules of evidence were not satisfactorily established. He also questioned the valuation of assets used by the commissions in order to ascertain whether corruption had occurred. The APC will release a statement today in response to the findings of the report.

When asked whether APC officials accused of corruption will pay back the money they are accused of stealing, Mr Tunis said that he cannot yet speak on that issue.

The commissions were tasked with analysing three key issues: inefficiencies in government processes; disparities between officials’ assets and their stated income; and forensic audits into fraudulent activities.

In March, the commissions submitted their report to the government who were then constitutionally obliged to publish the report alongside a white paper within six months. The report is expected to be extensive and cover issues including loans to ministers from the Sierra Leone Commercial Bank, procurement irregularities and the illegal sale of land. The commissions were led by judges from Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch of the report in March, Justice Biobele Georgewill, one of the three commissioners, said: “It is my hope that the government of Sierra Leone… will find these recommendations helpful and useful in addressing and checking the grave ills of corruption… and to recover all stolen, misappropriated and unaccounted funds and assets through the assiduous implementation of these recommendations.”

President Julius Maada Bio stated in March that: “As a nation, we should have learned and applied the singular lesson from these commissions – that persons who hold the public trust must serve honestly, justly, fairly, and diligently… these commissions should serve as a warning and a deterrent to serving officials.”

The constitution states that the findings of Commissions of Inquiry can be appealed through the Court of Appeal.