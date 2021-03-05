APC MP demands better medical insurance for MPs

March 5, 2021

By Jariatu S. Jusu

Opposition All People’s Congress Member (APC) of Parliament, Hon Hassan Sesay, who also doubles as Opposition Whip, has called on the leadership of Parliament and the Speaker to address the issue relating to health benefits of Members of Parliament.

His call was predicated on the concerns that several Members of Parliament have lost their lives to minor ailments which should been easily handled had there been any form of health insurance for MPs.

Yesterday, the newly elected Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Member of Parliament in the recently concluded by-election in Constituency 010 in Kailahun District, Hon. Zainab Kama-Brima, took oath of office.

Madam Kama-Brima replaced the late Hon. Samuel Panda who passed away due after he was pinned down by stroke.

Late Hon. Alimamy Osman Kamara of Constituency 78, Hon. Momodu Eskimo Mansaray of Constituency 043 from Koinadugu District and Hon. Samuel Panda of Constituency 10 Kailahun District, were announced dead after some minor illnesses.

Hon. Hassan Sesay congratulated the new MP, but recalled that they have laid to rest three MPs and that the health condition of MPs should be treated seriously.

“Another young MP I cannot name here now is seriously sick without medical attention. Other people are enjoying the facility whereas we are suffering. I am urging that the House stands down until the issue is addressed. How much more do we have to bury before the issue is treated with the seriousness it deserves? he questioned.

He cited Hon. Alusine Osaio Kamara of Constituency 58 from Kambia District who is attending seated in a wheel chair.

“He is coming here and cannot participate because he is unwell. He has been an active Member for which we all know. I want to move that something urgently been done for this facility. The budgetary allocation to MDAs are always approved here and we all know what it entails, but we as lawmakers do not have anything that seeks to address our health concerns,” he emphasised.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Segepor S. Thomas, supported the motion and stated that matters relating to the health of MPs should be seriously looked into.

He urged that a meeting be held immediately to look into the issue.

“We are not going to wait for another day but it should be discussed within the shortest possible time we have,” he said.