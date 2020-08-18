Alpha Wurie promises more pin-codes for health workers

August 18, 2020

By Mohamed Massaquoi

Minister of Health and Sanitation, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie has assured health workers in the eastern district town of Kenema that government was committed to providing more job opportunities for them, adding that the issue of pin-codes for nurses and other health practitioners will soon be addressed.

He said it would be significant that healthcare workers receive befitting salaries for effective service delivery.

The minister made the above promise during the handing over ceremony of eight trucks load of health commodities including, the free Healthcare drugs, one hundred delivery bed for pregnant women, PPEs for COVID response centres,among other items.

Prof. Wurie further noted that government has also provided allowances for health workers as a strategy to motivate them carryout their responsibilities.

“Government is currently working on providing employment for 4,000 health workers at different levels, starting with Community Health Nurses (SECHNs), State Registered Nurses (SRNs) and midwives. The ministry has put measures in place to ensure that government provides uniforms for all health workers,” he said, adding that Paramount chiefs, community people, civil society and council members must be vigilant in monitoring the items donated.

The Managing Director of the National Medical Supplies Agency (NMSA),Dr. Laurance Sandy said his institution is charged with the responsibility of purchasing, storing and distribution of health commodities across the country.

He said some few months ago, they were in Kenema to give out the free healthcare drugs to the hospital, adding that they are also giving out drugs for HIV, and Tuberculosis respectively.

“I am pleased with the number of stakeholders who are here today to receive these items.NMSA believed in transparency and accountability. I want you all to monitor this process because we will be coming very soon with more supplies,” he noted.