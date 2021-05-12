Alleged Robber sent to High Court for trial

May 12, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay

David Brewah,22-year old man accused of robbery with violence, wounding and other offences, was on Tuesday, May 11, committed to stand trial in the High Court.

The accused was before Magistrate Mark Ngebah for preliminaryinvestigation on three counts offences including robbery with violence, wounding and assault.

The accused was not granted bail and will be in prison at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre till his trial comes up in the High Court.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Abdul Tejan Bangura, alleges that the accused on 21st of December 2020 at Malama Thomas Street Market in Freetown, violently robbed one Zainab Yeabu Kamara one Tecno mobile phone worth nine hundred thousand Leones.

According to Magistrate Ngebah, the prosecution presented witness including the complainant and that the prosecutor has proved its ase against the accused, thus the accused have a case to answer to in the High Court.

“The prosecution presented witnesses who testified in this matter and having gone through the evidence, I hereby commit this matter to the High Court for trial. And I also order that the accused be remanded till his trial comes up in the High Court,” Magistrate Ngebah ruled.