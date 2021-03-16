Alleged murderer remanded

March 16, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Sheriff Kamara was yesterday remanded at the Male Correctional Centre on Pademba Road after his maiden appearance before Magistrate Mark Ngegba presiding at Court No.1 Pademba Road on allegation of murder.

Police alleges that the accused, on Friday 5th February, 2021, at Mahama Village in Karena District, murdered Mariama Kongaima.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ibrahim Sheik Mansaray who is prosecuting the matter disclosed that witnesses linked to the case were yet to come to court, but was hopeful that they will avail themselves before the court on the next adjourned date.

Magistrate Mark Ngegba sent the accused to jail, and adjourned the matter to Monday 22nd March, 2021 for the first prosecution witness to testify.