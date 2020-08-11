Alleged human trafficker committed to High Court

August 11, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

One David Jackson, a 22 years old man has been sent to the High Court for trial after making several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff of the Pademba Road Court No.3 for alleged human trafficking.

The accused was before the court on two count charges of child stealing contrary to Section 56 of the Larceny Act of 1961 and human trafficking, contrary to Section 29 2(2) of the Anti-Human Trafficking Act of 2005.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9939, alleges that the accused on Saturday, 27 June,2020, at No.22 Gate Saffa Drive, Lumley, stole eleven years old boy, Alhaji Turay and took him to Big Market at Wallace Johnson street Freetown.

Magistrate Abdul Sheriff stated that upon all the evidence he had gathered so far, he had no option but to commit the matter to the High Court for further trail.

Detective Police Sergeant 18318 Jabbie attached at the Family Support Unit, Central Police Division, testified in court that she recognised the accused and recalled on the 27th of June, 2020.

She said while on duty, a case of human trafficking was made against the accused and that he and Sergeant 9720 Kargbo ST. went to the scene of crime for further investigation and arrested the accused.

She said on the same date she obtained voluntary caution statement from the complainant and the victim.

She said on the 8 of July he charged the accused with the offence of child stealing and human trafficking, witnessed by 9720 Kargbo ST.