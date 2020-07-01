Alleged corruption at Youth Ministry

-E-governance Money in Limbo

July 22, 2020

Mohamed Oman Bangura,Minister of Youth

Concord Times is investigating corruption allegations at the Youth Ministry under the leadership of Mohamed Orman Bangura, but the minister has refused to respond to the allegations when contacted through his mobile phone.

Our sources at the ministry claimed that the Youth Minister, Mohamed O. Bangura, allegedly withdrew over two hundred and fifty million Leones (Le. 205,000,000) for the construction and establishment of an electronic governance platform, but the facility was never provided. When we checked online for the Ministry of Youth Affairs e-governance platform, it was unavailable.

Also, the Minister is alleged to have diverted over four hundred million Leones (Le.400, 000,000) to buy a blue tractor that was displayed and paraded during the 2019 International Youth Day celebration at Miatta Conference, Youyi building in Freetown.

Even though we are informed that procurement procedures were allegedly not followed, not even advertisements were made on newspapers yet the Minister instructed the Permanent Secretary, Andrew Sorie, to withdraw such amount to buy a tractor that has got missing.

The Minister has also informed the public that the Ministry had reviewed the National Youth Service Act and National Youth Service Act currently at the Law Officers Department. Our investigations further revealed that the Acts were never reviewed and no draft was sent to the Law Officers Department as claimed by the Minister.

Another allegation is the improper recruitment of the Consultant to review the National Youth Policy, Chernor Bah. His contract was opposed by senior management but the Minister defied the advice and insisted that the Permanent Secretary should sign his contract as Consultant for the Ministry.

Concord Times also endeavoured to visit the Youth Ministry at national stadium hostels, second floor and the Minister could not give us audience.