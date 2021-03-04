Alleged burglar sent to prison

March 4, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Justice Abou Bakarr Muhammed Binneh-Kamara presiding at the Freetown High Court has on Wednesday 3rd March, remanded one Alimamy Kanu to the Male Correctional Centre for alleged burglary.

The accused made his first appearance before Justice Binneh on one count of Burglary and Larceny contrary to Section 25(1) and 13(a) of the Larceny Act 1916.

State prosecutor, Masera S. Jalloh alleges that the accused person on 29th July 2020, at No.58 Mountain Cut in Freetown, he broke into and entered the dwelling house of Marie Ibrahim and stole therein property worth Le12, 500,000 property of the said complainant.

Detective Inspector Abubakar Hassan attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Eastern Police Station admitted recognizing the accused and recalled on the date in question.

He said on that particular day he was on duty when a case of burglary and larceny was reported by the complainant against the accused person.

The investigator testified that the matter was later allocated to him for further investigations. He said himself, Detective Sargent 11640 Conteh T.J and the complainant went to the scene of crime at Mountain cut, where he noticed that there was a forceful entering through the window.

He continued that in the bedroom of the complainant, he also noticed that property of the complainant were disorganised while some were missing.

He said they later returned to the station where he obtained statement from the complainant and witnesses, on the 12 August, 2020.

He said later that month the accused was arrested by the complainant and brought to the station.

Justice Binneh remanded the accused and adjourned the matter to Wednesday 10th March for the witness to continue his testimony.