Alhaji Kamara Randers FC resumes training

May 11, 2020

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone forward, Alhaji Kamara and his Randers FC side recommenced training session in smaller groups last Friday morning at Viborgvej in line with the guidelines of the Divisional Association and authorities.

Kamara was spotted in the group as training recommences since March 23, which saw the players were not training together, because of the corona pandemic.

“It is with great pleasure that we can now resume the joint training in Randers FC, even though it will be in some other circumstances than we are used to. We are absolutely confident that it is justifiable to get started again when using the Division Association protocols. First of all, health and safety are important, but it is also crucial that we get back on track. And preferably no later than May 29,” says Sporting and Commercial Director Søren Pedersen to the club website.

Randers FC follows the recommendations and guidelines of the authorities and the Divisional Association.