Albert Academy, Prince of Wales win MHC quiz

October 5, 2020

By Elizabeth A. Kaine

Albert Academy and Prince of Wales Junior Secondary School, on Wednesday 30th September, took first position respectively in a quiz competition conducted by Mental Health Coalition in Freetown.

The quiz competition was organized in commemoration of this year’s World Mental Day. Six schools- all from Freetown- participated in the competition -to share knowledge on mental health issues.

Out of the six schools that participated, two of them took first position in the competition that was held at the Government Model Secondary School, while four schools out of the six that attended the competition were selected for the second round of the competition on the 5th October.

Project and Coalition Coordinator of Mental Health Coalition-Sierra Leone (MHCSL), Edward M. Jah, said mental health is everyone’s business, and that it is the right of everyone to be aware of their health and enjoy the highest standard of physical and mental health.

Jah noted that there is every reason for pupils to be aware about the good and bad effect of mental health, stating that the Coalition desires to advocate for the human rights and dignity of all mental health victims by working to improve mental ill-health; including service users, their families, and service providers.

He said the coalition’s overall objective is to raise awareness and campaign for increased national commitment to mental health issues in Sierra Leone.

‘’Mental Health Coalition – Sierra Leone (MHC) was established to work towards raising the profile of mental health in Sierra Leone, to advocate for improved access to mental health services, and to improve the quality of life of people with psychosocial disabilities as it is a most for everyone to be aware of it so as for them to get the proper treatment they deserved, ’’ he said.

He said although it was being supported by external partners initially, the programme has been led in a unique direction by its members, and established itself as an important organisation facilitating the strengthening of mental health care and social protection in the country.

Milford C.R. Tucker from the Prince of Wales Junior Secondary School noted that he was very happy for the result he secured as he had been reading lot of books on mental health, which, he said, helped him to answer some of the questions.

‘’We might not be thought everything at school but one can be able to learn new things out of the classroom as long as he or she reads books or watch movies related to things that are beneficial to health and wellbeing. I read a lot of books and watched health programs and that was one of the reasons my school got first position,’’ he said.