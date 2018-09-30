After 3 years behind bars…

Sexual Penetration perpetrator walks free

January 15, 2021

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma

Sheku Tucker, a 25-year-old man was yesterday set free to unite with his family after he had spent almost three years at the Freetown Male Correctional Centre for sexual penetration.

The presiding Judge at the Sexual Model Court at the Main Law Court Building on Siaka Steven Street, Manualla Harding discharged the 25 man for want of prosecution.

The discharged came about when the State Prosecutor, Robin Manson Jr. applied for the matter to be discharged on the grounds that, the alleged victim in the trial was already above eighteen years old at the time the matter was reported to the police.

He said the record showed that the victim was twenty years old at the time of the incident and that there was evidence that both the discharged perpetrator and the alleged victim are lovers, thus submitted for the alleged perpetrator to be discharged for want of prosecution.

Sheku Tucker was charged to court in 2019 with the offence of sexual penetration of a child contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012.

The state had alleged that Sheku Tucker on a date unknown between the 1st of September 2018 and 30th April 2019 in Freetown sexually penetrated the 17 years old victim.