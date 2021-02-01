AfDB supports Don Bosco to alleviate Covid challenges

Mrs Atanga handing over the donated items to Father Gorman

African Development Bank (AfDB) has visited Don Bosco camp at During Town Peninsular to support them with food and other items to help them in this covid period .

Making the presentation, the Officer in Charge in Sierra Leone Mrs Felicitas Chi Cho Atanga said they are happy to be at Don Bosco to make this donation because of the corona virus affecting the entire world.

She said the donation is coming from the staff of the bank across the world as they all donated from their salaries to see how they can help in their own little way.

“First and foremost we want to thank the Almighty God for protecting us as we are fortunate not to have any of our staff member affected by this virus and that is one of the reason why we came together to see how we can help in our own little way to support vulnerable countries and institutions that need support this challenging time.”

Mrs Atanga said Sierra Leone was one of the lucky country chosen to benefit from this support and after doing due diligence, they chose to support Don Bosco who has been on the front line in working with children and young ladies.

She said they want Don Bosco to continue to help the children and make them become effective in society and that is the reason why they are giving them so many items that includes food, sanitary products and medical supplies.

Receiving the items, the deputy Director of Don Bosco Rev. Fr. Segej Gorman said they are happy to receive the items and they will make sure that the children benefitted from them.

He said six months ago they moved to During Town where they have built a better facility with enough space to take care of the kids, they have been receiving supplies from other organizations and support from international groups to make them realize their dream.

“We currently have 189 children in this center and they are coming from the streets, from the flood, ebola, prostitution and rejectment from parents. All of these kids we make sure we bring them into the center after making sure we have approval from their parents and Ministry of Social Welfare. We also do weeks of counseling before we bring them into the home. The reason we want them to come on their own volition and when they come they would not regret and want to leave.”

Father Gorman averred that few weeks ago 240 young people were reintegrated into society after they had graduated in various skills and already 58 of them have secured jobs in various offices. He said all of them received start up kits to help them to be independent.

He thanked the AfDB team and expressed their profound gratitude as he said they have been visiting them since at Fort Street and they believe this support would not be the last.

The Assistant Director Mr Samuel Bo John reiterated that they are happy for the support as the numbers of children are increasing and they have a serious transparency system to make sure that the children become important people in Society.

“We have four dormitories here in During Town, two each for boys and girls, a school, another dormitory for the professional staff, a clinic, kitchen and small apartment blocks for flood victims. We have three bore holes and we pump 45,000 liters of water daily and the children are fed three times a day as well as attending schools within and the environs. We will soon pout a structure to make sure that all of the children will be able to go to school within the compound.

Mrs Atanga was there with Staff Counselor Eva Taylor and Ella Nicol and the items donated were butter, sugar, rice, oil, palm oil, soap, saba, mosquito repellant, sanitary pads, pampas, medication, kitchen towels, buckets, hand sanitizer, dettol etc.