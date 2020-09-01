ADDRESS

Address by H.E. Ambassador Hu Zhangliang on the Occasion of 71st Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

September 30, 2020

October 1st, 2020 marks the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. In the past 71 years, the People’s Republic of China has gone through an extraordinary journey and achieved the miracle of rapid economic development accompanied with long-term social stability which is rarely seen in the world.

The year 2020 witnessed China face up to daunting challenges and blaze its way forward. At the beginning of this year, China was struck by COVID-19 abruptly. This turned out to be the most serious public health emergency China had ever come across since 1949. Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the whole nation waged an all-out people’s war on the virus. Through painstaking efforts and tremendous sacrifice, China has won strategic victory in controlling the virus. In this hard battle, the Chinese people and the Chinese nation carried forward the great spirit of putting people and lives first, maintaining nationwide solidarity, making fearless and selfless contributions, respecting science, and having a sense of mission for humanity. The strength, spirit, efficiency, and responsibility displayed by the Chinese government and people in fighting the pandemic have been widely recognized and highly acclaimed by the international community.

The year 2020 witnessed China make solid progress and harvest remarkable achievements. China coordinated epidemic control with economic and social development, and took a lead in resuming normal work and daily life. Today, vigor and vitality resumed in each and every corner of China. In the second quarter of this year, China’s economic growth rate turned from negative to 3.2%. China is the first major economy to achieve positive growth since the outbreak of COVID-19. China has continued to register major scientific and technological breakthroughs. The global networking of BeiDou Navigation Satellite System has been completed. The “Tianwen-1” Mars probe has been successfully launched. The commercialization of 5G technology has been accelerated. And the development of COVID-19 vaccine has reached the third phase of clinical trial. This year, China will clinch a complete victory in eradicating poverty and build a moderately prosperous society in all respects as scheduled. This will solve the problem of absolute poverty that has plagued the Chinese nation for thousands of years. By the end of this year, China will realize the first “Centenary Goal” with the Communist Party of China fulfilling its solemn promise to the Chinese people.

The year 2020 witnessed China cooperate closely with the international community to overcome common difficulties. In the war against COVID-19 that humanity has to fight and win, China provided substantial support to the international community despite enormous challenges at home. Up to now, China offered medical supplies assistance to more than 150 countries and international organizations and sent over 30 medical expert teams to countries in need. At the Virtual Opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly and the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity against COVID-19, H.E. President Xi Jinping announced a host of major measures to support other parts of the world. Although certain country willfully pursues unilateralism and hegemonism, withdraws from international treaties and organizations and escalates provocative actions against China and other countries, China stays firm in upholding multilateralism, the UN-centered international system and international justice. China actively promotes the construction of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation and the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind. In short, China has injected positive energy into a world full of instability and uncertainty which is further exacerbated by the pandemic.

The year 2020 witnessed China-Sierra Leone friendship get further enriched and consolidated. China and Sierra Leone have always been good friends through thick and thin. At the critical stage of China’s fight against COVID-19, H.E. President Julius Maada Bio sent a letter to H.E. President Xi Jinping expressing sympathy and solidarity. The parliament of the Republic of Sierra Leone passed a special resolution and awarded a certificate of solidarity to the National People’s Congress of China. Friends from various circles demonstrated solidarity with China in different ways. When Sierra Leone was struck by the virus, China was the first to provide swift medical assistance even though China herself was still faced with huge challenges. So far, the Chinese side has provided several rounds of much-needed medical supplies to Sierra Leone. The three Chinese medical teams in Sierra Leone have been working day and night in the frontline with their local colleagues. Major cooperation projects between the two countries are proceeding on smoothly, contributing to Sierra Leone’s socioeconomic recovery. On behalf of the Chinese side, I wish to take this opportunity to commend the Sierra Leonean government and people for their robust efforts to prevent and control the pandemic under the staunch leadership of H.E. President Julius Maada Bio. China will continue to support Sierra Leone in the fight against the pandemic and social economic development. China is appreciative of the understanding and support from Sierra Leone on issues involving China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.

Ladies and Gentlemen, dear friends,

The more hardships, the greater Chinese people’s resolution. The past 71 years have never been a smooth journey for China, but China has successfully overcome one challenge after another with significant achievements. History and facts have proven that the leadership of the Communist Party of China and Socialism with Chinese characteristics are the fundamental pillars for China’s great successes. Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, the Chinese government and people have every confidence and capability to tide over whatever storm on their way forward and achieve the great national rejuvenation. China is willing to join hands with the international community including Sierra Leone to build a community with a shared future for mankind and create an even better tomorrow!

Best wishes to the prosperity of China and Sierra Leone!

Best Wishes to the everlasting China-Sierra Leone friendship!