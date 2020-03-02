Accused walks free after spending over 4 years on remand

March 2, 2020

By Regina Pratt

Alhaji Sesay, who spent over four years in remand custody at the Sierra Leone Correctional Centre, was finally released on Friday, February 28, 2020, after Justice Reginald Fynn returned a verdict of not guilty.

Sesay was dragged to court on one count charge of store breaking and Larceny in August, 2015, but according to the judge, evidence adduced so far has not connected the accused to the offence.

The judge said regrettably the complainant, Mary Fomba, never faced the court to establish the fact that would connect the accused to the offence, thus noting that there were no factual witnesses to the case.

“Nobody has told this court that they saw the accused breaking into the store or carrying 64 gallons of paint away. Besides, the prosecution has not established its case to standard requirement. I therefore acquit and discharge the accused person”, he said

Before handling down judgment, Justice Fynn narrated that the accused was a caretaker at a construction site at Macfoy Street, but when he later dropped the job, and moved to a house closer to the site.

He told the court that bail was granted to the accused at the lower court, but the accused couldn’t fulfill the bail conditions until his case was committed to the High Court in October, 2015 for further trial.

The trial in the High Court commenced on the 29th June, 2016, but he denied the charges when it was put to him.

Meanwhile, the accused who was partially blind could not believe or understand when the judge acquits and discharge him until it was reechoed by the court clerk.

He thanked the judge as he struggled to leave duck. One of the prison officers led him outside the courtroom.