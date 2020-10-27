Accountant Duped seventy million Leones

October 27, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

Accountant at the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education,Mohamed Bindi Fofonah, has been duped by one Yayah Turay- the sum of seventy million Leones for aluminium zinc.

The matter was before Magistrate Hannah Bonnie at the Pademba Road Court No.1

The accused was before the court on six count charges of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 32(1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

Police prosecutor, ASP Ibrahim Sheik Mansaray, alleges that the accused on the 17th August 2019, at Regent Road, Lumley in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of seventy million Leones from the complainant by falsely pretending that he had a piece of aluminium sand decker zinc for sale, knowing same to be false.

The accused was granted bail in the sum of one million Leones, two sureties in like sum and that they must produce Voters ID Card and Nassit ID Card.

The Magistrate ordered that the sureties must be residents in Western Area of Freetown.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to the 29 of this month for further hearing.