Access Bank partners Orange money

November 2, 2020

By Hassan Gbassay Koroma



One of the leading financial institutions in Sierra Leone, Access Bank, last Friday October 30, officially partnered with Orange Money platform to promote financial inclusion for their valued customers.



Orange Money is the leading mobile banking system in the country that aims to promote financial inclusion with over 5,900 agents across the country.



Speaking at the partnership ceremony at Orange Telecom Shop, Rawdon Street in Freetown, Head of Marketing Partnership and Strategy, Orange Money, Abibatu Baxter, said their aim is to make sure that the gap of financial inclusion compared to other Africa countries, is bridged.





Also speaking, Mohamed Saw from Access Bank said they have a form at the bank that they usually give to their customers who want to link their account with Orange Money.



Speaking on behalf of the management,Head of Marketing at Access Bank Martha Kpakima said as a bank they were very pleased to partner with orange money, stating that they believe the partnership is going to promote financial inclusion for customers of both institutions.



She said the partnership came as a result of their customers’ demand and reiterated that they believe the partnership will help to increase both institutions’ customer base.



The Chief Executive Officer of Orange Money,David Mansaray, said Access Bank is the 4th bank they were partnering with, stating that the process with Access Bank started long ago.





