ACC monitors implementation of national anti-corruption strategy in the North West region

April 16, 2021

The National Anti-Corruption Secretariat of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has on Tuesday 13th April 2021 completed the Monitoring exercise on the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) with the four councils in the North-West Region.

The monitoring exercise covers five quarters from January 2020 to March 2021 on the functionality and implementation of work plans submitted by the Port Loko District and City Councils, Kambia and Karene District Councils.

Addressing members of the Integrity Management Committee at the respective Local Councils, the NACS Manager Wilfred Bangura said this quarter’s monitoring will peruse documentary evidence and members are expected to provide adequate supporting documents that speak to deliverables of work plans submitted to the NACS Secretariat. He noted that keen interest will be paid on the operational effectiveness and efficiency of IMCs with the avowed objective to ascertaining the workability of internal control in Council’s operations. He went on to state that these internal controls are processes effected by management to providing reasonable assurance regarding the achievement of objectives captured in the institution’s programmes.

Going through key deliverables of the monitoring exercise, Monitoring and Compliance Officer Moses Bangura said the checklist will zero in on generic issues that are germane to activities of Councils and will also provide analysis of implemented controls and systems to see whether activities implemented resonate with work plans. He stated that these issues relates to accountability measures, functionality of procurement and audit committees, decisions and actions taken by vote controllers or senior management, effectiveness of IMCs, internal controls to mitigate Corruption vulnerabilities among other things. He pointed out that functions, policies, decisions, procedures and essential transactions of Councils will adequately inform compliance and conformity to transparency and accountability as well as ascertaining progress being made in the implementation of NACS.

At the end of the monitoring exercise, the NACS Manager informed the four Councils that they will be graded on their performance on the NACS implementation with possible sanctions for non- compliant MDAs and Local Councils. This monitoring exercise is expected to be replicated to all Local Councils across the country.