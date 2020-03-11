8 remanded for alleged gang rape

March 11, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Presiding Magistrate at the Pademba Road Court No.3, Abdul Sheriff, yesterday Tuesday 10th March, remanded 8 accused persons, who are currently being preliminary investigated for allegedly gang raping a 50-years-old woman.

The accused-Jinah Gberie, Micheal Patrick Ansumana, Alhaji Osman Fofanah, Morlai Fofanah, Abdul Salam Fullah, Albert Boickarie, Joe Jaiah and Mustapha Aruna , are before the court on 15 count charges of conspiracy to commit a rape, conspiracy to Kidnap, conspiracy to false imprisonment, rape, wounding with intent and other 10 related charges.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Moses Moore, alleges that all the accused persons on Saturday, 11th January, 2020, at Moutor Village, Kpanda Kemoh Chiefdom in Bonthe District, conspired together with other persons unknown to rape a 50-year-old woman.

On count two, three, four and five, the accused persons on the same date and place, allegedly conspired together with other persons unknown to kidnap,falsely imprisoned, rape and wounded the victim with intent to do her grievous bodily harm.

In her evidence in chief, Paramount Chief (PC) of Moutor Village Kpanda Kemoh Chiefdom, Melrose Foster Gberie, recognized all the accused persons as her subordinates and recalled on the date in question.

She said last year in December, she was sitting in her compound when the 3rd accused (Alhaji Osman Fofanah) made a complaint against the 6th accused (Albert Boickarie) that, he had tampered with her 8 years old daughter.

She told the court that when she called on the 6th accused to inform him about the issue, he refused to comply.

She said according to the procedure in the chiefdom, if anyone wants to engage in secret society activity, he must have a license that must be signed by her, the Office of National Security, Local Unit Commander (LUC) of the Sierra Leone Police and other personnel, but that the accused persons failed to go through the process and illegally engaged in secret society activities.

PC Melrose Gberie further told the court that on the day of the alleged incident, she was sitting in her compound together with her sister (Victim) when they heard a strange voice from the bush, which made her ran into the house.

She added that she was there when she called on one of her Section Chief (Tommy Jusu), to inform the other chiefs and personnel about what was happening in her chiefdom.

She explained that on the 5th January, 2020, she told the Chiefdom Speaker to inform members of the Poro Society that they should not initiate anybody who is below age 18.

“One night I was sitting in my compound together with my sister, who told me that she wanted to urinate and went behind the house. Suddenly, I saw some people coming from the bush heading to my house. I ran into the room and they closed the door and started shouting from there. I knew that they were Poro society members. I called on the LUC and ONS and informed them that people have attacked my compound,” she narrated.

She continued that in the morning hours, she heard her grandchild crying that she hadn’t seen her mother and that her house had been destroyed.

She told the court that she later saw some relatives of the victim, who asked in respect of their sister.

She said she later called on the LUC and told him about the disappearance of her sister (victim), adding that relatives went in search of the victim and discovered her in a certain house.

She concluded that the LUC took her sister to the Matru Jong hospital and was later taken to the Aberdeen Women Centre in Freetown for treatment, while she later made statement to the police.

Defense Counsel, J.A Ansumana, applied for bail on behalf of all the accused persons, but the prosecutor objected to bail because of the seriousness of the matter.

Meanwhile Magistrate Sherriff adjourned the matter to Friday 13th March for the victim to testify.