7 more districts added to the School Feeding Programme

January 17, 2020

By Mohamed Massaquoi

Minister of Basic and Secondary Education yesterday disclosed that government was now working with the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide quality school feeding programme to 7 additional districts of Bo, Kenema Kailahun, Pujehun and other parts of the country.

Dr. David Shengeh made the statement during the weekly government press conference at the Ministry of Information and Communications in Freetown.

He said the vision of President Maada Bio is to transform the country’s educational sector as part of his human capital development strategy, adding that 300, 000 additional children will be added to the school feeding programme which has started for a very long time in other parts of the country.

He said access to education was an inhibiting factor to many children but with the introduction of the free and quality education a lot of them have been enrolled in schools.