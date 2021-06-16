6ys old narrates how she was sexually abused

June 16, 2021

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Six years old sexual penetration victim has on 14th June,2021, testified in Sexually Offenses Court about how she was allegedly forcefully penetrated by one Abdulai Barrie.

Abdulai Barrie is before the High Court presided over by Justice Momoh Jah Stevens on a count charge of sexual penetration, contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offense Act of 2012.

State prosecutor, M.P Sesay, alleges that the accused on Sunday, 25th June, 2020, at Jui, Kossoh Town in Freetown, sexually penetrated the victim, who is below the age of eighteen years, to wit six years.

In her testimony, the six years victim identified the accused as a man helping her grandmother with some basic home chores and recalled the night of the incident.

According to the victim, on that and later in the evening, she went out of the house with her friend playing when the accused grabbed her hand from behind and took her into an unfinished building.

She narrated that she pleaded with the accused to let her go, but that he refused and stripped her naked, climbed on-top of her and penetrated her.

She said after the forceful intercourse, she noticed that blood was oozing from her vrigina.

She testified that when the accused later noticed that her grandmother was approaching the scene, he held her mouth tight and prevented her from shouting for help, but that her grandmother found out that she was inside the unfinished and make-shift building.

She said the matter was reported to the police where she was issued with a medical request form for check-up and that she later returned to the police station and made statement.

The grandmother of the victim,Kumba Abu, also testified, stating that on the day of the alleged incident she was at home when she discovered that her grandchild was not within.

She narrated that she went in search of her, noting that she met one of his friends who told her that the victim had been taken by the accused person to his house.

She added that she left together with the young boy who gave her the information, and that when they arrived at the residence she hit the make-shift building, but that the accused refuse come out.

She narrated that the accused only came out half naked when she started shouting, adding that the victim was completed naked.

She said she held the accused and people started coming to know what the problem was.

The witness said the accused was held and taken to the chief where he confessed that he penetrated the victim.