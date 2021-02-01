60 Students, Staff benefit UNIMTECH’s Machine Learning Project

February 24, 2021

A cross section of beneficiary student

Sixty selected students and staff of the University of Management and Technology (UNIMTECH) are being matriculated to start an eight-month Machine Learning course, a Japanese funded project for the first time ever in Sierra Leone.

The launch of the new project, which took place on Tuesday at UNIMTECH’s European Hall, brought together professionals, academic heads, Government representatives, and officials from the Japan Embassy.

The Machine Learning course, a branch of Artificial Intelligence (AI), will be delivered via zoom virtual platform by “Dive-Into-Code”, a private ICT training Institute in Japan.

DIVE INTO CODE Corporation has been selected for the project to establish an endowed course offered by the Association for Overseas Industrial Human Resource Development (AOTS).

Speaking during the official launch of the Project, the Vice Chancellor and Principal of UNIMTECH, Professor Roseline Emeh Uyanga, said they felt honoured by the choice and sincerely appreciate the support of Mr. Kunikazu from the International Organization of Migration (IOM) for co-opting UNIMTECH on this unique collaboration.

“UNIMTECH is proud to be the fifth country in the African Continent to benefit from this project, others being Rwanda, Republic of Senegal, Republic of Benin and Republic of the Union of Myanmar,” she revealed, hoping that the programme will impact positively the development strides of Sierra Leone and beyond.

On his part, the Project Lead, Prof. Patrick Unisa Taylor, said they have challenged themselves to not only meeting the UNIMTECH minimum criterion of making graduates marketable, but also taken steps to make their graduates readily employable. “There is a difference, and you are ahead of the competition,” he addressed the new students, adding that the course is tough as there are no local institutions to compare notes with.

While the Representative from IOM and DIVE INTO CODE, Mr. Akao Kunikazu, was making his statement, he assured all that the project will provide job opportunities to the youths, who constitute the greater proportion of the Sierra Leonean population. “We want to make the future of the youths brighter,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the sixty students, Mrs. Noella Shittu encouraged her colleagues to take the course seriously as they all have promised to work hard in order to succeed on this path.

Speaker after speaker from diverse dimensions and from the Japan Embassy emphasized the significance of the maiden project and its conscious inroad into national development.

Giving the keynote address, the Minister of Information and Communication, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, said President Bio has committed more than one hundred million Leones to lay the foundation for ITC infrastructure. “We are in a digital environment, and technologies will help us transform this nation. For this, UNIMTECH is on the right direction since our ability to grow requires ITC skills. We are proud that citizens are establishing learning platforms to help all,” he remarked, maintaining that the priced asset of the Bio-led Administration is human capital.

He went on to congratulate the sixty students for forming part of the first crop of the will-be machine engineers.