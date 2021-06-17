6 sexual predators await prison sentence

June 17, 2021

Six accused persons have pleaded guilty to various offences levied against them before the resident High Court Judge in Moyamba District, Honourable Justice Abukakar Sannoh, who’s currently presiding over the High Court Criminal Sessions in Mattru Jong, Bonthe District.

The cases range from Conspiracy, wounding, sexual penetration, larceny and arson among others.

45-year-old Musa Lahai pleaded guilty of one count indictment of sexually penetrating a 16-year-old pupil.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on the 4th January 2021, in Bonthe District, Southern Sierra Leone, engaged in an act of sexual penetration with the victim.

After his (accused) guilty plea, Hon. Justice Sannoh withdrew the file for record and sentencing on the 18th June 2021.

Accused Abdul Rahman Senesie also pleaded guilty for the offence of House Breaking and Larceny. Immediately after the plea in mitigation, his file was withdrawn for record and sentencing on the 18th June 2021.

Accused persons Abdulai Ndomboi, Ishaka Magona, Tommy Smith alias White Boy, Sheku Amara and Adu John all pleaded guilty to the offence of sexual penetration with their files withdrawn for record and sentencing.

Meanwhile, presiding Judge Hon. Justice Sannoh discharged 38-year-old Albert Margai of the offence of Shop Breaking and Larceny after the Complaint decided to discontinue the matter.

The cases are being prosecuted by State Counsel Tejan Conteh while all accused persons are being defended by Lawyers Mohamed Korie and Jack John Harris from Legal Aid Board.

The Bonthe District High Court Criminal Sessions continue throughout this week with 22 cases in total, with sexual penetration taking the lead.