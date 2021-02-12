38 years old man in court for manslaughter

February 12, 2021

By Yusufu S. Bangura

Thirty-eight years old Abass Kamara has made several appearances before Magistrate Isata Sellu-Tucker at the Pademba Road Court No.2 for allegedly killing Ibrahim Kargbo, age 35.

The accused person on Tuesday, 9th February, made his tenth appearance before Magistrate Sellu-Tucker to answer to one count of manslaughter contrary to the Laws of Sierra Leone.

According to the police prosecutor, Sergeant 10980 Hannah Newstead, the accused on Friday,18th September, 2020, at 17 Regent Street in Freetown, murdered his friend, Ibrahim Kargbo.

Testifying in court, Detective Police Constable (DPC) 11522 Abu Koroma, attached at the Criminal Investigations Department, Central Police Division as investigator, said he recognised the accused person and also knew the deceased,Ibrahim Kargbo.

The police investigator said he recalled on the date in question while he was on duty at the said station around 9:50am, the father of the deceased,Abdulram Kargbo, made a report that on the date in question around 5:30am at the mentioned address, he saw his son laying on the ground with blood all over his body.

He said after the report, his boss instructed him to inform the mortuary workers and that himself together with DPC 9546 Conteh H, and the deceased’s father went to the scene of crime at Regent Street.

He said upon arrival at the scene, they saw the remains of the deceased laying on the floor with blood all over his body.

He said the SOKO officer took photographs of the deceased while the mortuary workers took the deceased from the floor and put him inside the police vehicle.

He said they later conveyed the remains of the deceased to the Connaught Mortuary for autopsy.

He told the court that after they had taken the deceased to the mortuary, they later arrested the accused and that they later returned to the station.

He said himself together with Detective Sergeant 9542 Marrah M. obtained statement from the deceased’s father and other witnesses.

He said on the 21st September, 2020, the team of investigators also obtained caution statement from the accused person.

The prosecutor further testified that on the 25th September, 2020, himself together with the deceased’s father witnessed the autopsy at the Connaught Mortuary conducted by Dr. Simon Owizz Koroma.

He said he later handed over the cause of death certificate to the deceased family.

“On the 5th November, 2020, I and Detective Sergeant 9542 Marrah M. finally interviewed and charged the accused person with the offence of manslaughter.The charge statement was witnessed by Detective Sergeant 9542 Marrah M and I signed as the recorder,” he explained.

After his testimony, the accused was asked as to whether he has any question for the witness, but he responded that he relied on his statement.

The accused person was not represented by any lawyer.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sellu-Tucker remanded the accused at Male Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to Wednesday 17th February, 2021.