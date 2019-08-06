32-year-old man committed to High Court for sexual penetration

January 10, 2020

By Yusufu S. Bangura

32- year- old Osman Kamara, a fisherman, was yesterday Thursday 9th January committed to the High Court by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at Pademba Road Court No.1 for alleged sexual penetration.

The accused person was before the court on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the sexual offense Act No.12 of 2012.

Police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Moses Moore, alleges that the 1st accused on Sunday 23rdJune ,2019, at Abuja Compound, Aberdeen in Freetown did engage in an act of sexual penetration with a child below the age of 18 to wit 12 years.

“Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused person has a case to answer. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court of justice for further trial,” Magistrate Sheriff said.

Meanwhile, he granted bail to the accused in the sum of 40million Leones , with two sureties, stating that one of the sureties must produce valid NASSIT and National ID card and that the bail bond must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

In a related matter, Magistrate Sheriff also committed one Vandi Coker, a mason to the High Court for penetrating a 14 year-old girl.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 9939 MomoduLahai, alleges that the accused on a date between 24th August 2019 and 6th September,2019, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit at Upper George Brook, Dwarzark Farm in Freetown.

The accused made7 appearances in the Magistrate Court before he was committed to the High Court for further trial, but he was not granted bail by Magistrate Sheriff.