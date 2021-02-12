24yrs old Man Committed to high court for robbery

February 12, 2021

By Jeneba A Conteh

24 years old Sylvanus Kaiyanda, who was standing before Magistrate Hadiru Daboh at the Ross Road Court No.3 for robbery with aggravation, has been committed to High Court for trail.

The accused was charged with three counts of conspiracy and robbery with aggravation contrary to Section 23 (1) (a) of the Larceny Act 1961 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Larceny Amendment Act of 1971.

Inspector A. Kamara alleges that the accused on Tuesday 1st December, 2020, at 28 Black Hall Road, Kissy in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit a felony to wit robbery with aggravation.

Magistrate Daboh stated that the offences are indictable and that no plea was taken.

He said the prosecution called four witnesses- two factual and two formal and at close of their case, both the accused and the prosecutor relied on the evidence adduced before the court and the matter was withdrawn for ruling.

He further that having examined the evidence adduced before the court, “I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence establishing a prima face case, thus warranting the committal of the accused persons to stand trial at the High Court.