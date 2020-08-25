19-year-old man sent to High Court for wounding with intent

August 25, 2020

By Jeneba A Conteh

One Mohamed Tejan, alias Baxup, has made several appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff at the Pademba Road Court No.3 for wounding with intent.

The accused was before the court on one count charge of wounding with intent contrary to Section 18 of the Offences Against the Persons Act 1861.

Police prosecutor, Inspector, Grace Smith, alleges that the accused on Sunday, 19th January, 2020, at Funkia Junction, Goderich in Freetown, wounded one Umaro Bangura with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, the Magistrate stated that after several sittings in respect of the matter, he had gathered evidences against the accused person that warranted the committal of the matter to the High Court for trail.

He granted the accused bail in the sum of 30 million Leones and one surety, who must produce voters ID card and must be a residence of the Western Area and bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.