15-years imprisonment for rapist

September 21, 2020

By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

Mohammed Jah Nallo has on Thursday, 17th September, 2020, been sentenced to fifteen years imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping a twenty-four year old woman without her consent.

Prior to the sentencing, the convict was before the court on one count of rape contrary to Section 6 of the Sexual Offence Act, 2012.

The indictment states that the convict on 24 September, 2018, at Rokel,Western Area Rural had sexual intercourse with a twenty-four year old woman without her consent.

Before sentencing the convict, Justice Monfred Sesay said the prosecution lined up four witnesses including the victim and three police officers.

He said the victim told the court that she came from Moyamba and was residing at Rokel where she met with the convict and that they were in a romantic relationship.

Justices Sesay said the victim said things were going on well between her and the convict, but that one day the convict accused her of being in love with a guy in the neighborhood.

Justice Monfred Sesay continues that the victim in her testimony said based on that allegation the convict invited her over to his house, which she did.

She said the convict took her inside his bedroom and started beating her and forcefully penetrated her, cut her hair with old zinc and burnt her pant.

Justice Monfred Sesay said due to that treatment the victim told the court that on the following day she and her grandmother reported the matter at the Rokel police post.

In his judgement, Justice Monfred Sesay stated that other witnesses also testified including the exhibit clerk who tendered in court some exhibits-one black Itel mobile phone, hair of the victim that was cut by the convict, zinc that was used to cut the victim’s hair and picture showing swollen eyes taken by the victim after been beaten by the convict.

Justice Monfred Sesay said based on the evidence before him and the exhibits tendered in court, the accused was guilty of the offence of rape.

Defense counsel representing from the Sierra Leone Legal Aid Board, Morrison Karimu, made a plea of mitigation on behalf of the convict – that he was very remorseful and had learnt his lesson.

He submitted that the incident arose out of jealousy.

He pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy on the convict and pleaded with him not to impose a custodian sentence on the convict.

But Justice Monfred Sesay sentenced him to fifteen years imprisonment.

